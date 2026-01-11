Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Arete Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Comcast stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $38.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

