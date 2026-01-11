New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 578,478 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 578,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,826,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $115.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus initiated coverage with a Buy and $145 price target (roughly mid?teens upside vs. current levels), providing fresh analyst support for the bullish case. Argus initiates coverage

Argus initiated coverage with a and $145 price target (roughly mid?teens upside vs. current levels), providing fresh analyst support for the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept an “Overweight” stance while trimming its target to $159 — still signaling sizeable upside and institutional confidence in growth prospects. Barclays lowers target to $159

Barclays kept an “Overweight” stance while trimming its target to $159 — still signaling sizeable upside and institutional confidence in growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: High?profile media/analyst notes (including Jim Cramer and Zacks pieces) are highlighting HOOD as a longer?term growth story and as a momentum/crypto?exposure play, which can support retail interest and trading volumes. Jim Cramer bullish on Robinhood

High?profile media/analyst notes (including Jim Cramer and Zacks pieces) are highlighting HOOD as a longer?term growth story and as a momentum/crypto?exposure play, which can support retail interest and trading volumes. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning shows active adjustments (e.g., Nordea and others buying small additional stakes), leaving ownership high (~93% institutional) — this can amplify both upside and downside moves depending on flow.

Institutional positioning shows active adjustments (e.g., Nordea and others buying small additional stakes), leaving ownership high (~93% institutional) — this can amplify both upside and downside moves depending on flow. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares (~$45.6M), CTO Jeffrey Pinner sold 5,864 shares, and another senior insider sold 10,000 shares — big disclosed sales that typically weigh on near?term sentiment. CEO Form 4 CTO Form 4

Large insider selling: CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares (~$45.6M), CTO Jeffrey Pinner sold 5,864 shares, and another senior insider sold 10,000 shares — big disclosed sales that typically weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded HOOD from “strong?buy” to “hold,” a move that can prompt momentum?based selling and reduce near?term buy pressure from retail/quant strategies. Zacks downgrade

Zacks downgraded HOOD from “strong?buy” to “hold,” a move that can prompt momentum?based selling and reduce near?term buy pressure from retail/quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Escalating legal dispute reported with Native American groups over prediction market activity introduces litigation and regulatory risk that could produce headlines and potential costs. Legal escalation report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Featured Stories

