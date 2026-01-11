TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Shares Up 13.9% – Still a Buy?

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) traded up 13.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Free Report) by 439.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,336 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing minimally invasive technologies to enhance the precision and efficacy of cancer radiation therapy. The company’s lead product, the TriMark™ Tissue Marker System, is designed to provide high-visibility soft-tissue fiducial markers that assist oncologists in accurately targeting tumors during radiotherapy. By deploying bio-absorbable markers directly into tumor beds, TriSalus aims to improve treatment planning, patient comfort and long-term follow-up imaging.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, TriSalus Life Sciences pursues a platform approach to oncology treatment, with research and development efforts centered on novel delivery devices and advanced imaging solutions.

