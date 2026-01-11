Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases 142,868 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2,388.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

