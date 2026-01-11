BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.5417.

BRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.4%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 812.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial real estate debt. The company primarily originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments secured by office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality assets across the United States. By focusing on income-producing credit instruments, BrightSpire seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders through regular dividend distributions.

BrightSpire’s investment strategy spans the capital structure of commercial real estate, with an emphasis on senior mortgages that offer more stable cash flows and downside protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.