Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.8750.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, insider Robert Francis Rivers purchased 50,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $860,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 403,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,345.54. The trade was a 14.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,400. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 6,408,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,601,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after buying an additional 847,891 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,151,000 after buying an additional 916,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the United States. Founded in 1818 as Salem Savings Bank and later rebranded as Eastern Bank in 1989, the company preserved its mutual ownership structure for more than two centuries. In March 2020, it completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EBC, while continuing to emphasize its community-focused heritage.

Through its primary subsidiary, Eastern Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products.

