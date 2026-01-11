CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBLL. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

CBLL opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.02.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $720,670.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,949.82. This represents a 65.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $136,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,405.12. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,450. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CeriBell during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CeriBell by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CeriBell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

