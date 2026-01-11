Sonoma Allocations LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 311,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $87,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 58.0% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 42,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 189,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,287,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.1% during the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oracle News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $275 price target, citing large multi?year data?center leases (reported as roughly $1.2B/month) and multicloud AI demand — a vote of confidence in Oracle’s backlog-to-revenue path. Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform on Oracle (ORCL)
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle reported a Q3 EPS beat ($2.26 vs. $1.64 est.), revenue up ~14% y/y and a record backlog — signals that contract wins and capacity expansion could drive cloud revenue growth later in 2026. Here’s What Lifted Oracle (ORCL) in Q3
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Oracle as a second?half growth play: cloud infrastructure momentum and backlog conversion could reaccelerate revenue later in 2026, supporting a consensus price target well above current levels. 3 Tech Stocks Positioned for the Next Leg of the Bull Market (ORCL)
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is part of the investor group in the ByteDance/TikTok U.S. JV — a strategic tie that could deliver longer?term commercial or technology opportunities (brand/profile benefit). TikTok picked by FIFA as video content partner at 2026 World Cup
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a mix of ratings: the street consensus remains mildly positive (Moderate Buy), but price targets vary widely — signaling disagreement on timing of cloud revenue conversion. Oracle Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market pieces (e.g., inclusion in lists of tech names for the next bull leg) create thematic interest in ORCL as an AI/cloud infrastructure play rather than a pure software legacy stock. 74% of the $317B Portfolio… (Buffett/2026)
- Negative Sentiment: RBC cut its price target to $195 (from $250) — a nearer-term downgrade that highlights investor impatience around 2026 turning points and valuation risk while Oracle spends heavily on data centers. RBC Lowers Oracle PT to $195
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst pieces flag Oracle’s debt?funded, $50B+ capex plan and negative free cash flow as key risks — if contract rollouts or lease monetization slow, investor confidence could erode. Should You Hold Oracle Despite Debt-Fueled AI Data Center Bet? (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile skeptics (Jim Cramer) have publicly questioned Oracle’s business model and debt load, adding headline risk and fueling short?term volatility. Jim Cramer on Oracle: “I’m Not Really Sure About Their Business Model”
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
NYSE:ORCL opened at $198.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $571.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
