Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.09. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.94.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

