Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$84.85 and last traded at C$83.28. Approximately 1,806,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,282,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.93.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.30.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

