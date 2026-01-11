Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $80.77 on Friday. Eurofins Scient has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17.

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

