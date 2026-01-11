Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 73,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

BAC stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

