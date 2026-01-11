Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 73,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on BAC to $66, which supports upside thesis and signals some analysts see more runway for the shares. TD Cowen Boosts Bank of America Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded BAC from Hold to Strong?Buy, adding institutional endorsement that counters some negative headlines. Hsbc Global Res Upgrade (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and Q4 previews expect solid EPS and loan growth but flag metrics to watch (NIMs, credit, fees) into the report — these set expectations that could amplify moves on the actual print. BAC Q4 Earnings Preview (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America announced accounting guidance changes for tax?equity investments and is pushing into fixed?income & digital?asset services — strategic shifts that investors will watch for revenue mix and capital impact. Accounting Update for Tax Equity Investments Fixed-Income/Digital Asset Push (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/community news: BofA awarded $1M to rebuild a YMCA — positive PR but immaterial to near?term earnings. BofA $1M Grant to Rebuild YMCA
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA bought ~200k shares of India’s MTAR in a bulk deal — showing the bank’s trading/investment activity but not directly affecting BAC fundamentals. BofA Buys MTAR Shares (Economic Times)
- Negative Sentiment: India’s regulator (SEBI) and related reports allege BofA shared confidential information ahead of a $180M block trade and misled investigators; the bank is reportedly seeking to settle. This regulatory/legal risk is the main downward catalyst — it could lead to fines, settlements or reputational damage that worry investors. India Regulator Finds BofA Shared Confidential Info (Reuters) SEBI Alleges Breach in 2024 Deal (Economic Times)
- Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded BAC to a Hold — a haircut from a respected shop that can pressure the stock by reducing demand from some institutional buyers. Wolfe Research Downgrade
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bank of America Stock Down 0.7%
BAC stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
