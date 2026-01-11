ORG Partners LLC Buys 4,313 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 7,956 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,313,137.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,215.35. The trade was a 86.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 631,990 shares of company stock valued at $99,716,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron is in advanced talks with the U.S. government to expand its Venezuela license, which would allow higher exports to Chevron’s refineries and third parties — a clear potential earnings and volume catalyst. Read More.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, December 1st. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.14.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49. The stock has a market cap of $326.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

