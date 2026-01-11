Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 162,436 Cambria Tail Risk ETF $TAIL

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 1.96% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 864.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Cambria Tail Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection. TAIL was launched on Apr 6, 2017 and is managed by Cambria.

