Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,665 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organon & Co. worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,857.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.38.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.3%

OGN opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Further Reading

