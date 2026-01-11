Independence Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 185,792 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Independence Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2,625.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,792 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Independence Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

