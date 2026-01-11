Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Invests $823,000 in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

