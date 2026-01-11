Legacy Trust Buys 1,875 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Legacy Trust lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.0% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $555,666,000 after buying an additional 1,736,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $988,676,000 after acquiring an additional 646,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 136.6% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 640,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.95.

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $375.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.67. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($15.41). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

