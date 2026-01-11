Analysts Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) PT at $12.50

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.97 million, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.25 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,408.04. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $73,586.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,108.56. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 226,914 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.

The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

