Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $323.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $373.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,151.80. The trade was a 57.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

