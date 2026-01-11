Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Hotel101 Global in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Hotel101 Global Stock Up 10.0%
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.
Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.
