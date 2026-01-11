JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:JFB opened at $15.36 on Friday. JFB Construction has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Joseph Frank Basile III bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 430,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,811. The trade was a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruben Calderon purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,016. The trade was a 6.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JFB Construction stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of JFB Construction as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

