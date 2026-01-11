MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MicroAlgo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of MicroAlgo stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. MicroAlgo has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $972.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroAlgo by 42.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MicroAlgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MicroAlgo by 1,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroAlgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services.

