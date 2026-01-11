Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

ACRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $1.75 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company’s lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

