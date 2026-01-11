Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$67.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a C$57.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$65.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.59 and a 12-month high of C$65.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of C$12.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other news, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 43,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.53, for a total value of C$2,711,550.92. Also, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 112,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.74, for a total value of C$6,951,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,993,278.68. This trade represents a 69.90% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,208,871. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

