Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Immunovant stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $49,382.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 217,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,740.74. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,764.52. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 67,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,347 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 329,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Immunovant by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 142,750.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

