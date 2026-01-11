Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$13.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CAS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

Insider Transactions at Cascades

Cascades Stock Performance

In other Cascades news, insider Jï¿½Rï¿½Me Porlier sold 4,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total transaction of C$49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,592.83. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.08 on Thursday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.