Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.04 and traded as high as $51.31. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 326,427 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,490. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $238,829.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,022.72. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,148. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 81,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.