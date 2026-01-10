Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.19. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 7,604,985 shares trading hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 3.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,752,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 735,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 232.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 636,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 444,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary operations focused on North America. The company is publicly listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NAK. Established in 1985, Northern Dynasty has built its business around the identification, evaluation and advancement of large-scale mineral resources, leveraging its expertise in geology, engineering and environmental planning.

The company’s flagship asset is the Pebble Project, located in the Bristol Bay region of southwestern Alaska.

