Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.55 and traded as high as $77.99. Griffon shares last traded at $77.5310, with a volume of 268,518 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Get Griffon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a return on equity of 181.66% and a net margin of 2.03%.The business had revenue of $662.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 202,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 123,307.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 191,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 191,127 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,535,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,890,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,987 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon’s portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon’s Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.