Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.06 and last traded at $62.72. 511,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 709,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price target on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $257,545.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,315.45. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $412,561.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,744.47. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 29.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

