Critical Survey: Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) & First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) and Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Corporation Indiana and Central Plains Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 2 1 2.80 Central Plains Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.72%. Given First Financial Corporation Indiana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Corporation Indiana is more favorable than Central Plains Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation Indiana $307.51 million 2.38 $47.28 million $6.24 9.88 Central Plains Bancshares $27.31 million 2.62 $3.65 million $0.97 17.54

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and Central Plains Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Financial Corporation Indiana has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Plains Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and Central Plains Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation Indiana 21.70% 12.70% 1.32% Central Plains Bancshares 12.78% 4.39% 0.72%

Summary

First Financial Corporation Indiana beats Central Plains Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Central Plains Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.