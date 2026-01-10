Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.17. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $7.5050, with a volume of 5,723,052 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHCO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 2.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $370.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.80 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scoggin Management LP raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,199,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,063,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $11,195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc is a global hospitality and membership company that operates a network of private clubs, hotels, restaurants, workspaces and leisure facilities aimed primarily at creative professionals. Its core offering revolves around exclusive, members-only “Houses” that combine social spaces, dining venues, screening rooms, spas and event programming under one roof. The company’s diversified portfolio extends to branded hotels and short-stay locations, as well as co-working facilities under the Soho Works banner.

The company was founded in 1995 by Nick Jones in London, with the inaugural House offering serving emerging artists, filmmakers and designers.

