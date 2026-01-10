Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $767.00 to $768.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.05.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $796.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock worth $5,733,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after buying an additional 1,502,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $628,151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,596,000 after acquiring an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,675,000 after acquiring an additional 408,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets — Bank of America and other firms raised ratings/targets this week, shifting consensus toward Buy and boosting investor confidence.

Zacks moved REGN to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), highlighting expectations for continued earnings outperformance.

Truist and other brokers raised price targets (Truist to $820), and aggregated analyst coverage (21 analyst notes) points to a more favorable fundamental outlook — a catalyst for momentum buyers.

Unusual options activity has picked up around REGN, signaling elevated trader interest and potential for amplified short-term moves; direction is ambiguous.

Comparative analyst pieces (REGN vs peers) provide valuation context but are not immediate catalysts.

Insider selling: director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares at roughly $800 — a small dollar amount relative to market cap but sometimes triggers investor concern and short-term profit-taking.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

