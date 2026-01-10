Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Insider James Doherty Sells 6,467 Shares

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) insider James Doherty sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $11,769.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,340.06. This trade represents a 10.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7%

ABOS opened at $1.81 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. Equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABOS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

