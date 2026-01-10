Cibc Captl Mkts Upgrades Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) to “Strong-Buy”

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MFC. CIBC raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

MFC stock opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.93 and a 1 year high of C$52.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of C$26.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, insider Rahim Hirji sold 25,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.25, for a total transaction of C$1,208,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,315 shares in the company, valued at C$1,510,948.75. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Shamus Edward Weiland sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.95, for a total transaction of C$4,332,075.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,495 shares in the company, valued at C$2,618,580.25. This represents a 62.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

