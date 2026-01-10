Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.62% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 41,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.69 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

