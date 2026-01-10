Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc is a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that selectively target oncogenic proteins bearing tumor-driving mutations. Leveraging its proprietary Genetic Defined Allosteric (GDA) therapeutic platform, the company aims to identify unique allosteric binding sites in mutant proteins and engineer highly selective inhibitors. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Black Diamond applies structure-based drug design and molecular modeling to advance personalized cancer treatments.

The company’s development pipeline includes lead candidate BDTX-189, an allosteric inhibitor of mutant HER2, as well as programs directed at clinically relevant EGFR and KRAS mutations.

