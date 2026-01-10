KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 7.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 8.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 20.2% in the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as an American depositary receipt under the symbol KT, is a major telecommunications and information technology provider headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company’s services span traditional fixed-line voice communication, high-speed broadband internet access and mobile cellular networks. Leveraging an extensive fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure, KT delivers voice, data and multimedia solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

KT has been at the forefront of technological innovation in its home market, launching South Korea’s first commercial 5G network and expanding its offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing services and cybersecurity solutions.

