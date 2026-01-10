Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Natl Bk Canada

Natl Bk Canada cut shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.93. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$15.51.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.36 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 42.42%. Equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

