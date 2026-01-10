Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.1%

EVH stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $463.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,696.22. This represents a 20.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,966,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $72,326,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 54.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 2,205,659 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.0% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,854,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,921,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rubicon Founders LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,204,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

