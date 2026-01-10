Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. Ventas has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $81.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $178,498.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,559.04. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $797,477.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,516,395.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 713,520 shares of company stock worth $52,788,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

