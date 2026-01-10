Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises 2.5% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 993,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 1,492,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after buying an additional 242,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,838,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,488,000 after buying an additional 791,376 shares during the period.

CGBL stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

