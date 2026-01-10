iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,792,000 after acquiring an additional 585,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

