Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Trading Down 16.3% – What’s Next?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.78. Approximately 4,273,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 1,402,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.71.

Key Headlines Impacting Zedcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Zedcor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZDC. Ventum Financial set a C$8.70 price target on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$7.50 price target on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zedcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.54.

Zedcor Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.37 million, a P/E ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean Sylvan Swanberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,100,000. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 2,000,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$12,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 744,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,804,637.25. This represents a 72.86% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,785,530. Company insiders own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services. It serves customers in the construction, mining, oil and gas, pipeline and facilities, office, commercial, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and automotive sectors.

Featured Stories

