Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Up 41.7% – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 41.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 10,374,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 3,804,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.

