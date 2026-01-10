Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $21,377.80 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CAO Maria Barak sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $21,377.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,459.40. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sunrun Stock Performance
NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.
Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
