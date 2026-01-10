Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $21,377.80 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CAO Maria Barak sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $21,377.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,459.40. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,332 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after buying an additional 3,974,464 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $40,193,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $36,969,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 1,609,803 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

