SimpliFi Inc. Has $21.88 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 9.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned about 2.34% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $21,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

