Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.88. Generac has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Generac by 2,675.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

