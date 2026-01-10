Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned about 0.24% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

